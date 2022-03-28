10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday

Keybanc cut the price target on Global Payments Inc. GPN from $175 to $165. Global Payments shares rose 0.4% to $136.72 in pre-market trading.

from $175 to $165. Global Payments shares rose 0.4% to $136.72 in pre-market trading. Piper Sandler lowered Beyond Meat, Inc. BYND price target from $50 to $29. Beyond Meat shares fell 6.5% to $45.49 in pre-market trading.

price target from $50 to $29. Beyond Meat shares fell 6.5% to $45.49 in pre-market trading. JP Morgan boosted the price target on Deere & Company DE from $355 to $440. Deere shares rose 1.3% to $441.91 in pre-market trading.

from $355 to $440. Deere shares rose 1.3% to $441.91 in pre-market trading. HC Wainwright & Co. cut the price target for Sigma Labs, Inc. SGLB from $6 to $4. Sigma Labs shares fell 12.7% to close at $1.85 on Thursday.

from $6 to $4. Sigma Labs shares fell 12.7% to close at $1.85 on Thursday. Cowen & Co. reduced Foot Locker, Inc. FL price target from $42 to $34. Foot Locker shares fell 1.6% to $30.00 in pre-market trading.

Check out this: ZoomInfo And 2 Other Stocks Sold By Insiders

Citigroup boosted the price target on Raymond James Financial, Inc. RJF from $165 to $210. Raymond James Financial shares rose 0.9% to $110.25 in pre-market trading.

from $165 to $210. Raymond James Financial shares rose 0.9% to $110.25 in pre-market trading. Morgan Stanley lowered the price target for Citigroup Inc. C from $75 to $60. Citigroup shares fell 0.6% to $56.43 in pre-market trading.

from $75 to $60. Citigroup shares fell 0.6% to $56.43 in pre-market trading. Piper Sandler cut McDonald's Corporation MCD price target from $282 to $250. McDonald's shares rose 0.2% to $242.00 in pre-market trading.

price target from $282 to $250. McDonald's shares rose 0.2% to $242.00 in pre-market trading. Mizuho reduced NIO Inc. NIO price target from $65 to $60. NIO shares rose 1.8% to $20.26 in pre-market trading.

price target from $65 to $60. NIO shares rose 1.8% to $20.26 in pre-market trading. Morgan Stanley cut The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. GS price target from $445 to $418. Goldman Sachs shares rose 0.2% to $338.05 in pre-market trading.

Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here .