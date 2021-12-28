 Skip to main content

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 28, 2021 8:23am   Comments
  • Argus Research raised Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) price target from $1,010 to $1,313. Tesla shares rose 1.8% to $1,113.84 in pre-market trading.
  • Needham boosted the price target for Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) from $80 to $88. Ciena shares rose 0.1% to $77.25 in pre-market trading.
  • Stifel raised MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTSI) price target from $88 to $90. MACOM Technology shares gained 3.2% to close at $79.94 on Monday.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. cut BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIO) price target from $88 to $24. BridgeBio Pharma shares rose 2.5% to $11.66 in pre-market trading.
  • Needham raised the price target on F5, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIV) from $265 to $303. F5shares rose 3.6% to close at $243.32 on Monday.
  • Goldman Sachs lowered InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: INNV) price target from $15 to $4. InnovAge Holding shares fell 1.5% to $4.64 in pre-market trading.
  • Needham lifted the price target on Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXTR) from $16 to $18.5. Extreme Networks shares gained 6% to $16.99 in pre-market trading.
  • Argus Research boosted the price target on Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HLT) from $162 to $178. Hilton Worldwide shares rose 0.3% to $155.72 in pre-market trading.
  • Truist Securities reduced the price target for TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUE) from $6 to $4.25. TrueCar shares closed at $3.39 on Monday.
  • Cowen & Co. cut Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE: VLO) price target from $85 to $82. Valero Energy shares rose 0.5% to $73.50 in pre-market trading.

Check out other big price target changes here

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
VLOCowen & Co.Maintains82.0
SBEADA DavidsonInitiates Coverage On14.0
ADSEDA DavidsonInitiates Coverage On17.0
TRUETruist SecuritiesMaintains4.3
HLTArgus ResearchMaintains178.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
