10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
- Telsey Advisory Group lifted Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) price target from $250 to $275. Lowe's shares rose 0.1% to $246.00 in pre-market trading.
- Keybanc boosted NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) price target from $260 to $350. NVIDIA shares gained 6.8% to $312.41 in pre-market trading.
- JP Morgan lifted the price target for The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) from $260 to $275. Boeing shares climbed 2% to $231.16 in pre-market trading.
- HC Wainwright & Co. cut the price target on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELOX) from $2 to $1. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals shares rose 1.2% to $0.8785 in pre-market trading.
- Needham raised the price target on Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE: JNPR) from $30 to $38. Juniper Networks shares rose 0.4% to close at $32.12 on Wednesday.
- Evercore ISI Group lifted the price target for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAIN) from $46 to $48. Hain Celestial shares rose 1.7% to $41.46 in pre-market trading.
- JP Morgan boosted GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) price target from $13 to $15. GoPro shares rose 3.9% to $12.00 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley lowered Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ: OTLY) price target from $20 to $14. Oatly Group shares rose 3.9% to $9.81 in pre-market trading.
- Piper Sandler boosted the price target on Asana, Inc. (NYSE: ASAN) from $85 to $140. Asana shares rose 1.1% to $133.00 in pre-market trading.
- Jefferies raised Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE: HGV) price target from $46 to $62. Hilton Grand Vacations shares rose 1.5% to $52.75 in pre-market trading.
