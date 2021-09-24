10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
- Telsey Advisory Group reduced the price target for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) from $180 to $176. NIKE shares fell 4.6% to $152.26 in pre-market trading.
- Wedbush raised the price target on Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE: DRI) from $150 to $162. Darden shares rose 6.1% to close at $159.50 on Thursday.
- Piper Sandler lifted Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN) price target from $302 to $354. Accenture shares rose 2.5% to close at $343.00 on Thursday.
- Jefferies raised Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAY) price target from $40 to $56. Dave & Buster's shares rose 2.3% to $40.75 in pre-market trading.
- HC Wainwright & Co. cut the price target for Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ: MOGO) from $16 to $12. Mogo shares rose 4.7% to close at $4.87 on Wednesday.
- SVB Leerink boosted Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: INSP) price target from $265 to $300. Inspire Medical shares fell 2.5% to close at $251.95 on Thursday.
- Keybanc lowered Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) price target from $120 to $110. Micron shares fell 0.6% to $73.60 in pre-market trading.
- Piper Sandler raised the price target on salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) from $280 to $365. salesforce.com shares gained 0.4% to $279.00 in pre-market trading.
- Telsey Advisory Group boosted Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) price target from $470 to $480. Costco Investors shares gained 0.8% to $456.23 in pre-market trading.
- Jefferies raised the price target on BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: BJRI) from $48 to $55. BJ's Restaurants shares rose 4.8% to close at $41.93 on Thursday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPenny Stocks Price Target Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings