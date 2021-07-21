 Skip to main content

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 21, 2021 8:20am   Comments
  • SVB Leerink boosted Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) price target from $930 to $975. Intuitive Surgical shares gained 3.8% to $991.17 in pre-market trading.
  • Rosenblatt boosted the price target for Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) from $301 to $333. Microsoft shares rose 0.8% to close at $279.32 on Tuesday.
  • RBC Capital lowered The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE: SAM) price target from $1,538 to $1,466. Boston Beer shares fell 1.6% to close at $936.43 on Tuesday.
  • Cowen & Co. lifted the price target for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) from $1,850 to $2,080. Chipotle shares rose 5.3% to $1,658.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Citigroup lifted HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: HCA) price target from $215 to $268. HCA Healthcare shares rose 0.3% to $249.60 in pre-market trading.
  • BMO Capital cut IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ: IAC) price target from $250 to $170. IAC/InterActiveCorp shares rose 1% to close at $134.51 on Tuesday.
  • Jefferies reduced the price target on Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX) from $11 to $2. Ardelyx shares fell 2.5% to $1.96 in pre-market trading.
  • Keybanc boosted Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE: WCN) price target from $115 to $136. Waste Connections shares rose 1.9% to close at $123.62 on Tuesday.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. cut the price target on Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ: INTZ) from $25 to $5. Intrusion shares dipped 49.9% to close at $4.26 on Tuesday.
  • Morgan Stanley lifted the price target on Dover Corporation (NYSE: DOV) from $164 to $175. Dover shares gained 6.7% to close at $162.14 on Tuesday.

Check out other big price target changes here

