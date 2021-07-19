10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
- Goldman Sachs boosted QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) price target from $136 to $148. QUALCOMM shares rose 0.6% to $140.50 in pre-market trading.
- Stephens & Co. lifted the price target for Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) from $405 to $490. Domino's shares slipped 0.1% to $482.60 in pre-market trading.
- Needham boosted the price target for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LITE) from $87 to $100. Lumentum shares fell 0.3% to $80.00 in pre-market trading.
- Keybanc raised the price target on SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: SBAC) from $335 to $365. SBA Communications shares rose 0.5% to close at $334.11 on Friday.
- Credit Suisse raised Range Resources Corporation (NYSE: RRC) price target from $8 to $16. Range Resources shares fell 2.4% to $14.52 in pre-market trading.
- SVB Leerink lowered Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE: TFX) price target from $485 to $410. Teleflex shares gained 3.8% to close at $390.32 on Friday.
- Stephens & Co. boosted the price target on Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) from $115 to $125. Papa John's shares fell 1.1% to close at $108.40 on Friday.
- Needham raised Fabrinet (NYSE: FN) price target from $100 to $115. Fabrinet shares fell 1.1% to close at $90.34 on Friday.
- Barclays lifted the price target on Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: RNGR) from $5 to $13. Ranger Energy Services shares fell 21.7% to close at $7.96 on Friday.
- HC Wainwright & Co. cut Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ABEO) price target from $8 to $5. Abeona Therapeutics shares rose 2.3% to $1.31 in pre-market trading.
