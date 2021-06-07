10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
- Wells Fargo boosted the price target for American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) from $165 to $185. American Express shares rose 0.3% to close at $165.00 on Friday.
- Barclays boosted the price target on Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA) from $440 to $452. Mastercard shares rose 0.2% to $366.83 in pre-market trading.
- Piper Sandler lifted the price target for Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) from $234 to $260. Visa shares rose 0.7% to $231.79 in pre-market trading.
- Telsey Advisory Group raised RH (NYSE: RH) price target from $600 to $675. RH shares rose 0.8% to $618.00 in pre-market trading.
- JMP Securities lifted Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UPST) price target from $149 to $190. Upstart shares rose 1% to $165.66 in pre-market trading.
- HC Wainwright & Co. lowered Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVFM) price target from $7 to $4. Evofem Biosciences shares rose 13.8% to $0.9844 in pre-market trading.
- Wells Fargo raised the price target on Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) from $892 to $916. Intuitive Surgical shares fell 0.2% to $829.79 in pre-market trading.
- Barclays raised the price target on General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) from $66 to $70. General Motors shares rose 0.5% to $63.70 in pre-market trading.
- Citigroup boosted Merus N.V. (NASDAQ: MRUS) price target from $24 to $31. Merus shares rose 3.5% to $21.40 in pre-market trading.
- Deutsche Bank lifted Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: VAC) price target from $168 to $209. Marriott Vacations Worldwide shares rose 1.7% to $172.91 in pre-market trading.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPenny Stocks Price Target Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings