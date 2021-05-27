 Skip to main content

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 27, 2021 7:54am   Comments
  • Stephens & Co. boosted the price target for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) from $1,600 to $1,700. Chipotle shares fell 0.1% to close at $1,345.81 on Wednesday.
  • RBC Capital raised Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) price target from $13 to $17. Ford shares rose 2% to $14.18 in pre-market trading.
  • Telsey Advisory Group raised Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) price target from $48 to $55. Abercrombie & Fitch shares climbed 7.8% to close at $41.02 on Wednesday.
  • Keybanc raised the price target on NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) from $700 to $775. NVIDIA shares fell 0.5% to $624.97 in pre-market trading.
  • Mizuho boosted Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADP) price target from $210 to $220. Automatic Data Processing shares fell 0.4% to $193.56 in pre-market trading.
  • Barclays raised the price target for DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE: DKS) from $86 to $142. DICK'S Sporting shares rose 0.6% to $99.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Citigroup cut Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD) price target from $190 to $168. Pinduoduo shares fell 0.1% to $123.50 in pre-market trading.
  • Stifel lifted the price target on Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ: TH) from $3 to $4.5. Target Hospitality shares rose 5% to $3.40 in pre-market trading.
  • Needham boosted Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTNX) price target from $43 to $47. Nutanix shares fell 8% to $29.10 in pre-market trading.
  • Deutsche Bank cut the price target on Snowflake Inc. (NYSE: SNOW) from $300 to $248. Snowflake shares fell 3.3% to $227.52 in pre-market trading.

