Insurance Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. Gainers Reliance Global Group (NASDAQ: RELI) stock increased by 8.13% to $3.99 during Tuesday's regular

Gainers

Reliance Global Group (NASDAQ:RELI) stock increased by 8.13% to $3.99 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for Reliance Global Group's stock is 289.6K as of 12:40 EST. This is 27.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.3 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) stock rose 4.63% to $86.23. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 99.9K shares, making up 50.57% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.1 billion.

Hallmark Financial Servs (NASDAQ:HALL) stock increased by 4.27% to $4.37. Hallmark Financial Servs's stock is trading at a volume of 59.9K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 27.22% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $79.3 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 3 days ago.

FG Financial Gr (NASDAQ:FGF) shares moved upwards by 3.68% to $7.46. Trading volume for FG Financial Gr's stock is 2.9K as of 12:40 EST. This is 6.92% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) stock moved upwards by 3.67% to $9.46. The current volume of 652.5K shares is 18.35% of Root's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) shares rose 3.66% to $11.62. The current volume of 569.3K shares is 31.86% of GoHealth's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.7 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.

Losers

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) shares decreased by 2.39% to $11.07 during Tuesday's regular session. Tiptree's stock is trading at a volume of 53.7K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 11.95% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $365.2 million.

FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) stock fell 2.06% to $4.3. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 48.7K shares, making up 23.63% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $74.3 million.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) shares fell 1.71% to $157.52. As of 12:40 EST, Travelers Companies's stock is trading at a volume of 483.6K, which is 35.62% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $39.6 billion.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) shares fell 1.37% to $9.36. The current volume of 50.6K shares is 26.3% of Greenlight Capital Re's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $326.2 million.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) stock fell 1.33% to $38.83. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 24.5K shares, making up 10.51% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.

Axis Capital Holdings (NYSE:AXS) stock declined by 1.21% to $55.48. The current volume of 192.6K shares is 48.37% of Axis Capital Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $4.7 billion.

