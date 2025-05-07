Options Corner: Cinemark's Short Squeeze Won't Prevent The Credits From Eventually Rolling

Cineplex operator Cinemark Holdings, Inc. CNK presently operates under the framework of two sets of facts. Both facts can be true at the same time. Still, at a certain point, one narrative will likely become truer than the other, making CNK stock one of the most fascinating (albeit risky) ideas.

On one hand, Cinemark is a beneficiary of intense speculative fervor. Ordinarily, investors may not be so quick to overlook — let alone reward — a mixed earnings performance. Yet late last week, market participants ignored convention when the company disclosed a quarterly per-share loss of 32 cents in the first quarter, well off the consensus view of a 10-cent loss.

True, sales in the period of $540.7 million managed to just beat out analysts' target of $540.68 million. Nevertheless, the tally represented a 6.6% decline on a year-over-year basis. It should be noted that the slate of movies during this time were weak. Also, management stated that the business still suffered lingering effects of the 2023 Hollywood strikes. Even so, the circumstances aren't exactly encouraging for Cinemark.

For retail investors, the challenges apparently didn't matter, with CNK stock responding strongly despite the mixed numbers. After a brief selloff on Monday, shares have stormed higher, fueled potentially by short-squeeze speculation.

At the moment, CNK's short interest stands at a staggering 33.3% of its float, while its short interest ratio is 4.99 days to cover. Therefore, it would take approximately a week (based on average trading volume) for the bears to fully unwind their short exposure.

As pet food company Freshpet Inc FRPT has demonstrated, short squeezes can extract robust performances for an extended period. Therefore, CNK stock can stay elevated for quite some time.

Sustainability Challenges May Eventually Weigh On CNK Stock

Adding to the remarkable rally is that this isn't Cinemark's first rodeo in terms of extended bullishness. Assuming that CNK stock can finish out this week in the black, it will have generated six straight weeks of upside. Such a streak has occurred three times over the past 10 years — and has only reversed one time.

Frankly, it's difficult to read too much into a sample size of three datapoints. Nevertheless, the available empirical data suggests that short-squeeze pressure on CNK stock can last for a while.

On the other hand, no asset continues to rise indefinitely without encountering some challenges, which raises the other set of facts: CNK stock has difficulty sustaining bullish dominance.

As circumstances stand now, CNK is printing an "8-2" sequence: eight weeks of upside (six of them consecutive) mixed with two weeks of downside. The issue, though, is that this bullish-dominant sequence has only materialized 10 times in the past decade — and seven of the cases resulted in a downcycle for the following week.

Image by author

What's more, the 7-3 sequence — which has occurred 48 times — features a downside probability in the following week of 60.42%. Stated differently, as the euphoria fades, there's a greater risk that the weaker hands among the optimists get skittish about the elevated valuation.

Fundamentally, and this relates to the other truth about CNK's sustainability issue, the cineplex industry is fighting to beat expectations in a shrinking market. Going back to Cinemark's first-quarter earnings report, admissions revenue dipped 8.9% to $264.1 million, stemming from an attendance figure that declined 7.8% to 36.6 million patrons.

Granted, Cinemark performed admirably in light of the context — that cannot be ignored. But the shrinking arena also cannot be casually dismissed.

A High-Stakes Bearish Gamble

With the freight train still rolling for CNK stock, it's wise not to fight the tape. At some point, though, the fervor may eventually fade, with reality then taking the wheel. At that point, it's possible the bears could take control of the market.

For emotionally agnostic traders, then, the 31/29 bear put spread expiring June 20 appears tempting. This transaction involves buying the $31 put and simultaneously selling the $29 put, for a net debit paid of $80. Should CNK stock fall through the short strike price of $29 at expiration, the maximum reward at time of writing is $120, or a 150% payout.

Granted, CNK stock is extremely difficult to decipher because of the extremely high short interest, which usually doesn't neatly resolve linearly. However, based on prior trends — combined with some speculation to account for the short interest — CNK has an arguably solid chance of falling to the short strike price over the next several weeks.

Photo: Shutterstock