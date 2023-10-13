10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/13/23 $252.50 $57.9K 15.3K 113.2K NIO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/21/24 $9.00 $69.2K 1.8K 1.4K MBLY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/17/23 $35.00 $116.5K 599 1.1K HAS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $65.00 $272.5K 2.4K 762 LAD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/15/24 $270.00 $89.6K 12 327 WING PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/19/24 $140.00 $36.6K 351 287 DKNG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/15/23 $29.00 $36.7K 520 262 RIVN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/21/24 $20.00 $89.6K 2.1K 218 EXPE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/15/24 $85.00 $44.8K 915 149 PLNT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/20/23 $47.50 $28.8K 770 104

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA TSLA, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 340 contract(s) at a $252.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $57.9K, with a price of $174.0 per contract. There were 15389 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 113264 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NIO NIO, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 252 day(s) on June 21, 2024. Parties traded 400 contract(s) at a $9.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $69.2K, with a price of $173.0 per contract. There were 1859 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1422 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MBLY MBLY, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 35 day(s) on November 17, 2023. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $116.5K, with a price of $234.0 per contract. There were 599 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1167 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HAS HAS, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 98 day(s) on January 19, 2024. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 33 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $272.5K, with a price of $1090.0 per contract. There were 2483 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 762 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LAD LAD, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 154 day(s) on March 15, 2024. This event was a transfer of 32 contract(s) at a $270.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $89.6K, with a price of $2800.0 per contract. There were 12 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 327 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding WING WING, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 280 day(s) on July 19, 2024. Parties traded 37 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.6K, with a price of $990.0 per contract. There were 351 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 287 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DKNG DKNG, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 63 day(s) on December 15, 2023. This event was a transfer of 125 contract(s) at a $29.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.7K, with a price of $294.0 per contract. There were 520 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 262 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RIVN RIVN, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 252 day(s) on June 21, 2024. Parties traded 195 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $89.6K, with a price of $460.0 per contract. There were 2110 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 218 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For EXPE EXPE, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 154 day(s) on March 15, 2024. This event was a transfer of 115 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.8K, with a price of $390.0 per contract. There were 915 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 149 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PLNT PLNT, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on October 20, 2023. Parties traded 80 contract(s) at a $47.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.8K, with a price of $360.0 per contract. There were 770 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 104 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

