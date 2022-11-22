10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/25/22 $170.00 $29.5K 11.6K 82.0K GME PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/16/22 $30.00 $40.9K 7.0K 5.4K LOW PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/16/22 $205.00 $43.2K 25 1.7K PDD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $60.00 $29.5K 9.0K 1.7K AMZN CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 02/17/23 $90.00 $46.8K 60.1K 1.2K PSNY PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $9.00 $32.2K 3.0K 1.1K ABNB PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $85.00 $96.2K 4.6K 334 NKE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/17/23 $110.00 $25.9K 1.2K 114 RCL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $35.00 $245.8K 622 100 HD PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $315.00 $29.2K 1.6K 98

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding TSLA TSLA, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on November 25, 2022. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.5K, with a price of $295.0 per contract. There were 11694 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 82069 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GME GME, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 24 day(s) on December 16, 2022. Parties traded 67 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.9K, with a price of $612.0 per contract. There were 7015 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5489 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LOW LOW, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 24 day(s) on December 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 111 contract(s) at a $205.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.2K, with a price of $390.0 per contract. There were 25 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1781 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PDD PDD, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 59 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 65 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.5K, with a price of $455.0 per contract. There were 9053 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1743 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMZN AMZN, we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 87 day(s) on February 17, 2023. Parties traded 45 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.8K, with a price of $1040.0 per contract. There were 60139 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1260 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PSNY PSNY, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 59 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 115 contract(s) at a $9.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.2K, with a price of $280.0 per contract. There were 3004 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1151 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ABNB ABNB, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 59 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $96.2K, with a price of $385.0 per contract. There were 4698 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 334 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NKE NKE, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 115 day(s) on March 17, 2023. Parties traded 23 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.9K, with a price of $1130.0 per contract. There were 1295 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 114 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RCL RCL, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 59 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $245.8K, with a price of $2458.0 per contract. There were 622 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 100 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HD HD, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 59 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 30 contract(s) at a $315.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.2K, with a price of $975.0 per contract. There were 1698 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 98 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

