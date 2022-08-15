Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday

On Monday, 31 companies hit new 52-week lows.
Noteworthy Mentions In Today's 52-Week Lows:
- The largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was PetroChina Co PTR.
- SciSparc SPRC is the smallest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low.
- Nocera NCRA's stock dropped the most, trading down 15.92% to reach a new 52-week low.
- Orion Energy Sys OESX's shares had the biggest turnaround, impressively rebounding 0.3% after reaching a new 52-week low.
Stocks dropping to new 52-week lows on Monday:
- GSK GSK shares were down 4.07% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $34.43.
- TTEC Holdings TTEC shares set a new yearly low of $57.66 this morning. The stock was up 0.51% on the session.
- SmartRent SMRT shares were down 11.78% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.35.
- Maverix Metals MMX stock drifted down 3.79% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.80.
- Agora API shares hit a yearly low of $4.60. The stock was down 1.48% on the session.
- Starry Group Holdings STRY shares were down 2.58% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.66.
- HomeTrust Bancshares HTBI shares were down 0.89% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $22.86.
- Social Cap Suvretta Hldgs DNAA stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $9.48 and moving down 3.21%.
- CorpHousing Group CHG stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.88 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 14.05%.
- Wag Group PET shares moved down 4.78% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $7.12, drifting down 4.78%.
- Inspirato ISPO stock drifted down 6.17% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.68.
- POET Technologies POET stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.03. The stock was down 9.96% on the session.
- Sierra Metals SMTS stock set a new 52-week low of $0.51 on Monday, moving down 8.5%.
- Forza X1 FRZA shares set a new yearly low of $5.81 this morning. The stock was down 11.35% on the session.
- Loyalty Ventures LYLT stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.56 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 6.5%.
- Orion Energy Sys OESX shares fell to $1.63 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.3%.
- PLx Pharma PLXP shares moved down 15.43% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.33, drifting down 15.43%.
- IN8bio INAB stock set a new 52-week low of $1.84 on Monday, moving up 1.62%.
- Biofrontera BFRI stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.30. The stock was down 6.38% on the session.
- Nocera NCRA stock set a new 52-week low of $2.00 on Monday, moving down 15.92%.
- Eastside Distilling EAST shares hit a yearly low of $0.52. The stock was down 12.46% on the session.
- SciSparc SPRC shares fell to $1.02 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 6.24%.
Be sure to monitor Benzinga for the news traders need! And for even more up-to-date info on 52-week lows and highs, check out Benzinga Pro. This cutting-edge market research platform alerts traders of which stocks are trading near their 52-week highs and lows each morning - and delivers lots of other actionable data.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
