Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday

On Thursday, 22 companies reached new 52-week lows.
Things to Consider About Today's 52-Week Lows:
- The company with the largest market cap to set a new 52-week low was Sanofi SNY.
- Network-1 Technologies NTIP was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low.
- Sonos SONO saw the most pronounced move, as shares traded down 22.75% to hit its new 52-week low.
- Delta Apparel DLA's stock made the biggest bounce back, actually moving up 0.24% shortly after hitting a new 52-week low.
The stocks that set new 52-week lows on Thursday:
- GSK GSK shares made a new 52-week low of $34.87 on Thursday. The stock was down 8.66% for the day.
- Haleon HLN shares set a new yearly low of $6.17 this morning. The stock was down 1.46% on the session.
- TTEC Holdings TTEC shares set a new yearly low of $58.51 this morning. The stock was down 2.64% on the session.
- Six Flags Entertainment SIX stock hit a yearly low of $19.80. The stock was down 22.12% for the day.
- Centerra Gold CGAU shares fell to $4.80 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 3.86%.
- Accel Entertainment ACEL stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.19. The stock was up 2.65% on the session.
- Gorilla Technology Gr GRRR shares fell to $11.30 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.21%.
- Amneal Pharmaceuticals AMRX shares fell to $2.88 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 8.28%.
- Semantix STIX shares hit a yearly low of $4.50. The stock was down 1.86% on the session.
- Codorus Valley Bancorp CVLY shares hit a yearly low of $20.03. The stock was down 0.63% on the session.
- Delta Apparel DLA shares fell to $21.55 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.24%.
- Alpha Teknova TKNO stock drifted down 15.89% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.63.
- Leafly Holdings LFLY shares set a new 52-week low of $2.31. The stock traded down 4.15%.
- Dirtt Environmental Solns DRTT shares fell to $0.73 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 2.36%.
- Gaia GAIA stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.15. The stock was down 0.87% on the session.
- Network-1 Technologies NTIP stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $2.25 and moving down 0.44%.
