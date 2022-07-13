10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/15/22 $700.00 $67.9K 16.1K 44.8K GM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $30.00 $898.5K 1.9K 3.7K AMZN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/22/22 $112.00 $56.4K 5.3K 3.3K NIO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/22/22 $23.00 $32.8K 1.2K 1.6K CLAR PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/16/22 $20.00 $205.0K 793 1.0K GME CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/19/22 $200.00 $58.8K 1.5K 507 SBUX PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/22/22 $76.00 $25.8K 135 323 LI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/16/22 $48.00 $39.3K 86 137 YUM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $120.00 $30.4K 55 119 BABA PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $210.00 $252.5K 349 102

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding TSLA TSLA, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on July 15, 2022. Parties traded 90 contract(s) at a $700.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $67.9K, with a price of $755.0 per contract. There were 16196 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 44876 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GM GM, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 37 day(s) on August 19, 2022. This event was a transfer of 2946 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 32 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $898.5K, with a price of $305.0 per contract. There were 1952 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3706 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN AMZN, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 9 day(s) on July 22, 2022. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $112.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $56.4K, with a price of $282.0 per contract. There were 5359 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3334 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NIO NIO, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 9 day(s) on July 22, 2022. This event was a transfer of 700 contract(s) at a $23.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 25 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.8K, with a price of $47.0 per contract. There were 1225 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1680 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CLAR CLAR, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 156 day(s) on December 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $205.0K, with a price of $410.0 per contract. There were 793 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1000 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GME GME, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 37 day(s) on August 19, 2022. This event was a transfer of 140 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $58.8K, with a price of $420.0 per contract. There were 1554 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 507 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SBUX SBUX, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on July 22, 2022. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $76.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.8K, with a price of $86.0 per contract. There were 135 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 323 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LI LI, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 156 day(s) on December 16, 2022. Parties traded 105 contract(s) at a $48.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.3K, with a price of $375.0 per contract. There were 86 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 137 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding YUM YUM, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 128 day(s) on November 18, 2022. Parties traded 48 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.4K, with a price of $630.0 per contract. There were 55 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 119 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BABA BABA, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 65 day(s) on September 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 25 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $252.5K, with a price of $10100.0 per contract. There were 349 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 102 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.