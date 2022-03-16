10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

[TODAY IS YOUR LUCKY DAY] Get 50% OFF and get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $830.00 $27.3K 6.1K 21.2K NIO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $18.50 $27.5K 3.4K 8.8K AMZN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $3050.00 $28.7K 1.5K 5.4K FTCH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $15.00 $67.2K 2.5K 3.7K POSH CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/14/22 $15.00 $91.0K 415 2.5K ABNB CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $220.00 $48.1K 2.1K 796 XPEV CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $35.00 $33.6K 1.1K 519 WYNN PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/18/22 $75.00 $47.6K 4.1K 454 PDD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $35.00 $262.4K 433 442 RH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/25/22 $335.00 $41.4K 633 423

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA TSLA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on March 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 21 contract(s) at a $830.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.3K, with a price of $1303.0 per contract. There were 6175 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 21215 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NIO NIO, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on March 18, 2022. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $18.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 34 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.5K, with a price of $55.0 per contract. There were 3481 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8833 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN AMZN, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on March 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 14 contract(s) at a $3050.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.7K, with a price of $2060.0 per contract. There were 1548 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5459 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FTCH FTCH, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 29 day(s) on April 14, 2022. This event was a transfer of 782 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 39 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $67.2K, with a price of $86.0 per contract. There were 2554 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3785 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding POSH POSH, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 29 day(s) on April 14, 2022. Parties traded 1301 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $91.0K, with a price of $70.0 per contract. There were 415 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2525 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ABNB ABNB, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 310 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 58 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.1K, with a price of $830.0 per contract. There were 2139 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 796 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding XPEV XPEV, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 121 day(s) on July 15, 2022. Parties traded 120 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.6K, with a price of $280.0 per contract. There were 1198 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 519 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding WYNN WYNN, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on March 18, 2022. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.6K, with a price of $238.0 per contract. There were 4133 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 454 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PDD PDD, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 121 day(s) on July 15, 2022. Parties traded 228 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $262.4K, with a price of $1135.0 per contract. There were 433 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 442 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RH RH, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on March 25, 2022. Parties traded 18 contract(s) at a $335.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.4K, with a price of $2300.0 per contract. There were 633 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 423 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.