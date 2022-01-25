10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume F PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/28/22 $19.50 $40.6K 5.5K 17.5K TSLA PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/28/22 $900.00 $89.7K 6.9K 13.9K NIO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/28/22 $23.00 $31.9K 3.1K 8.3K AMZN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/28/22 $2700.00 $29.2K 1.4K 3.5K ABNB PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $135.00 $1.4 million 70 450 MCD CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/28/22 $252.50 $28.8K 115 286 DASH PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $85.00 $26.9K 386 250 LULU PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/18/22 $310.00 $63.5K 417 232 PTLO CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/18/22 $25.00 $25.4K 441 107 CHWY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/18/22 $42.50 $27.6K 4 98

• Regarding F (NYSE:F), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on January 28, 2022. Parties traded 700 contract(s) at a $19.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.6K, with a price of $58.0 per contract. There were 5563 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 17587 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 3 day(s) on January 28, 2022. This event was a transfer of 20 contract(s) at a $900.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $89.7K, with a price of $4495.0 per contract. There were 6961 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 13939 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NIO (NYSE:NIO), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on January 28, 2022. This event was a transfer of 405 contract(s) at a $23.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.9K, with a price of $79.0 per contract. There were 3104 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8377 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on January 28, 2022. Parties traded 8 contract(s) at a $2700.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.2K, with a price of $3651.0 per contract. There were 1411 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3553 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ABNB (NASDAQ:ABNB), we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 724 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 450 contract(s) at a $135.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.4 million, with a price of $3175.0 per contract. There were 70 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 450 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MCD (NYSE:MCD), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 3 day(s) on January 28, 2022. This event was a transfer of 86 contract(s) at a $252.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.8K, with a price of $335.0 per contract. There were 115 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 286 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DASH (NYSE:DASH), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 360 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 19 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.9K, with a price of $1420.0 per contract. There were 386 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 250 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LULU (NASDAQ:LULU), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 52 day(s) on March 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 29 contract(s) at a $310.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $63.5K, with a price of $2190.0 per contract. There were 417 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 232 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PTLO (NASDAQ:PTLO), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 24 day(s) on February 18, 2022. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.4K, with a price of $255.0 per contract. There were 441 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 107 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CHWY (NYSE:CHWY), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 24 day(s) on February 18, 2022. Parties traded 80 contract(s) at a $42.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.6K, with a price of $346.0 per contract. There were 4 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 98 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

