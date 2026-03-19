Gold Tumbles Over 6%; Accenture Earnings Top Views

U.S. stocks traded lower midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite falling more than 150 points on Thursday.

The Dow traded down 0.81% to 45,851.68 while the NASDAQ fell 0.72% to 21,993.76. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.58% to 6,586.09.

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Leading and Lagging Sectors

Energy shares climbed by 1.1% on Thursday.

In trading on Thursday, materials stocks fell by 2.1%.

Top Headline

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) posted upbeat earnings for its fiscal second-quarter and issued a cautious outlook.

Accenture issued a softer-than-expected full-year earnings forecast and a cautious revenue outlook for the third quarter.

The company reported quarterly earnings of $2.93 per share, topping the analyst consensus estimate of $2.84. The company reported sales of $18.04 billion, slightly exceeding the analyst consensus estimate of $17.84 billion.

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Equities Trading DOWN

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded up 0.7% to $97.01 while gold traded down 6.4% at $4,585.30.

Silver traded down 10.6% to $69.360 on Thursday, while copper fell 3.2% to $5.4165.

Euro zone

European shares were lower today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 fell 2.4%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index fell 2.5%. London's FTSE 100 fell 2.5%, Germany's DAX declined 2.6% and France's CAC 40 fell 2.2% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed lower on Thursday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 falling 3.38%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index dipping 2.02%, China's Shanghai Composite falling 1.39% and India's BSE Sensex declining 3.26%.

Economics

U.S. initial jobless claims declined by 8,000 from the previous week to 205,000 in the second week of March, compared to market estimates of a 2,000 gain.

The Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index surged to 18.1 in March, recording the highest reading since September 2025, and up from 16.3 in February.

U.S. building permits declined 4.7% month-over-month in January to an annual rate of 1.386 million.

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