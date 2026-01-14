How To Earn $500 A Month From Goldman Sachs Stock Ahead Of Q4 Earnings

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) will release earnings for the fourth quarter before the opening bell on Thursday, Jan. 15.

Analysts expect the bank to report fourth-quarter earnings of $11.57 per share. That’s down from $11.95 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Goldman Sachs' quarterly revenue is $14.11 billion (it reported $13.87 billion last year), according to Benzinga Pro.

On Jan. 8, JPMorgan analyst Kian Abouhossein maintained a Neutral rating on Goldman Sachs and raised the price target from $750 to $775.

With the recent buzz around Goldman Sachs, some investors may be eyeing potential gains from the company's dividends too. As of now, Goldman Sachs has an annual dividend yield of 1.71%, which is a quarterly dividend amount of $4.00 per share ($16.00 a year).

So, how can investors exploit its dividend yield to pocket a regular $500 monthly?

To earn $500 per month or $6,000 annually from dividends alone, you would need an investment of approximately $351,806 or around 375 shares. For a more modest $100 per month or $1,200 per year, you would need $70,361 or around 75 shares.

To calculate: Divide the desired annual income ($6,000 or $1,200) by the dividend ($16.00 in this case). So, $6,000 / $16.00 = 375 ($500 per month), and $1,200 / $16.00 = 75 shares ($100 per month).

Note that dividend yield can change on a rolling basis, as the dividend payment and the stock price both fluctuate over time.

How that works: The dividend yield is computed by dividing the annual dividend payment by the stock’s current price.

For example, if a stock pays an annual dividend of $2 and is currently priced at $50, the dividend yield would be 4% ($2/$50). However, if the stock price increases to $60, the dividend yield drops to 3.33% ($2/$60). Conversely, if the stock price falls to $40, the dividend yield rises to 5% ($2/$40).

Similarly, changes in the dividend payment can impact the yield. If a company increases its dividend, the yield will also increase, provided the stock price stays the same. Conversely, if the dividend payment decreases, so will the yield.

GS Price Action: Shares of Goldman Sachs fell by 1.2% to close at $938.15 on Tuesday.

Photo: Shutterstock