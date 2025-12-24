Gold Edges Lower; Omeros Shares Jump

U.S. stocks traded higher midway through trading, with the Dow Jones index surging more than 200 points on Wednesday.

the Dow traded up 0.48% to 48,673.55 while the NASDAQ rose 0.09% to 23,582.81. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.25% to 6,927.29.

Leading and Lagging Sectors



Consumer staples shares rose by 0.7% on Wednesday.

In trading on Wednesday, communication services stocks fell by 0.1%.

Top Headline

U.S. initial jobless claims declined by 10,000 from the previous week to 214,000 in the week ending Dec. 20, compared to market estimates of 223,000.

Equities Trading UP



Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EWTX) shares shot up 21% to $26.36. Edgewise Therapeutics on Wednesday shared updates from the ongoing CIRRUS-HCM Phase 2 trial of EDG-7500.

Equities Trading DOWN

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:HYMC) shares dropped 10% to $24.56, retreating from a rally that saw the stock hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday. The volatility follows a collision of record-breaking commodity tailwinds and a major divestiture by high-profile backer AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) .

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded down 0.2% to $58.28 while gold traded down 0.3% at $4,493.50.

Silver traded down 0.2% to $71.00 on Wednesday, while copper rose 0.2% to $5.5640.

Euro zone

European shares were mixed today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 gained 0.1%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index fell 0.06%. London's FTSE 100 fell 0.19%, Germany's DAX 40 rose 0.23% and France's CAC 40 slipped 0.01% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mixed on Wednesday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 falling 0.14%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng gaining 0.17%, China's Shanghai Composite rising 0.53% and India's BSE Sensex falling 0.14%.

Economics

Photo via Shutterstock