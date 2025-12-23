Jim Cramer Is Bullish On This Tech Stock: 'Continue To Own It'

On CNBC's “Mad Money Lightning Round,” Jim Cramer said NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) is an “ok company.”

On the earnings front, NetApp, on Nov. 25, reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and raised its FY26 adjusted EPS guidance. NetApp reported quarterly earnings of $2.05 per share, which beat the consensus estimate of $1.89. Quarterly revenue came in at $1.71 billion, which beat the Street estimate of $1.69 billion.

Cramer recommended buying Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK) . “I can't say enough about how great the trajectory of this company is. I think you should own it, continue to own it,” he added.

Lending support to his choice, Rubrik, on Dec. 4, reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and issued fourth-quarter guidance above estimates. Also, the company raised its FY26 guidance above estimates.

Cramer said no to Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) .

Supporting his view, JPMorgan analyst Arun Jayaram, on Dec. 10, downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from Neutral to Underweight and lowered the price target from $7 to $6.

FuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) had had a “big run, and I don't think there's any need to pile on at this price. I think it's just too high,” Cramer said.

FuboTV reported earnings for the third quarter of 2025 on Nov. 3. Revenue of the sports-first live TV streaming platform declined 2.3% year-over-year (Y/Y) to $377.20 million, topping the analyst consensus estimate of $361.33 million.

Price Action:

NetApp shares slipped 0.9% to settle at $110.90 on Monday.

Rubrik shares gained 2% to close at $79.71 on Monday.

Patterson-UTI Energy shares rose 1% to close at $5.89.

FuboTV shares fell 2.2% to settle at $2.65 on Monday.

