Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) crushed estimates with $57 billion in revenue and $1.30 per share in earnings, yet even that couldn't stop the tech rout this week. The Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) and other mega-cap tech names slid hard despite the beat.

Valuation concerns resurfaced as the broader tech sector shed more than $800 billion in market value, with the sell-off marking the worst week since April. Investors are growing wary of the "AI bubble" narrative.

Going forward, focus shifts to upcoming inflation and labor data to gauge the timing of the next Federal Reserve rate-cut, while traders watch whether the narrow leadership of mega-cap tech can finally broaden out into the broader market.

The Bulls

"Nvidia Q3: Record Revenue As Blackwell Demand Surges — Huang Says ‘AI Is Going Everywhere'", by Chris Katje, reports that Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) delivered third-quarter revenue of $57.0 billion, up 62% year over year and ahead of the $54.88 billion Street estimate, with earnings per share of $1.30 beating expectations of $1.25, marking its 12th straight "double beat," as CEO Jensen Huang said "Blackwell sales are off the charts" and forecast fourth-quarter revenue of $63.70 billion to $66.30 billion versus analyst estimates of $61.48 billion.

"IREN, Riot, Cipher, Other HPC Stocks Climb After Nvidia's Blockbuster Q3 Report", by Erica Kollmann, reports that high-performance computing and AI-data-center stocks such as IREN Ltd. (NASDAQ:IREN), Riot Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) and Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR) surged following Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA)'s blockbuster Q3 results, as the article points out these names are effectively leveraged bets on Nvidia's dominance in data-center infrastructure.

"Webull Q3 Earnings: Revenue, EPS Top Estimates As Customer Assets Climb 84%", by Adam Eckert, reports that Webull Corp. (NASDAQ:BULL) posted third-quarter revenue of $156.94 million, surging about 55% year-over-year and topping estimates of ~$135.58 million, with adjusted earnings per share of $0.07 versus ~$0.02 expected, while total customer assets climbed 84% to $21.2 billion.

The Bears

"Netflix Stock Slump Deepens As Investors Question Its Deal Strategy, Competition And Next Growth Phase", by Anusuya Lahiri, reports that Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) shares have fallen about 11 % since its third-quarter earnings as analysts repeatedly flagged concerns over the company's M&A ambitions, intensifying competitive threats from other streaming players, and uncertainty around how swiftly the company's advertising business and next growth chapter will scale.

"Home Depot Stock Slips As Big Projects Dry Up: Renovation Recession", by Erica Kollmann, reports that Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) cut its full-year profit forecast citing a stalled housing market, consumer caution and weak demand for larger discretionary projects — particularly those typically financed — after an expected uptick in Q3 never materialized and the company noted housing turnover is at a 40-year low of 2.9%.

"LifeMD Stock Plummets After Q3 Earnings: Here's Why", by Erica Kollmann, reports that LifeMD Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) posted a third-quarter adjusted loss of $0.07 per share, missing the estimated loss of $0.05, and reported revenue of $60.17 million, falling short of the ~$62 million consensus. The company also cut its full-year revenue outlook to $192-193 million from an earlier range of $268-275 million, while guiding Q4 revenue at just $45-46 million versus ~$63 million expected.

