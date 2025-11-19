Oddity Tech Stock Soars On Q3 Earnings Beat

ODDITY Tech Ltd (NASDAQ:ODD) shares are soaring in extended trading Wednesday after the company reported better-than-expected financial results for the third quarter and raised full-year guidance.

Q3 Highlights: Oddity reported third-quarter revenue of $147.9 million, beating analyst estimates of $145.44 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The consumer tech company reported third-quarter adjusted earnings of 40 cents per share. beating analyst estimates of 35 cents per share.

Oddity said it exceeded its financial guidance across all metrics for the third quarter as revenue grew 24% year-over-year, fueled by double-digit online revenue growth for both IL MAKIAGE and SpoiledChild.

Oddity ended the quarter with $793 million in total cash, cash equivalents and investments.

“We are well-positioned for a strong finish in 2025 with multiple engines to drive future growth, and we continue to invest in new brands, ODDITY Labs, and tech innovation,” said Oran Holtzman, co-founder and CEO of Oddity.

Outlook: Oddity expects fourth-quarter revenue in the range of $149 million to $152 million versus estimates of $148.73 million. The company sees fourth-quarter adjusted earnings between 11 cents and 13 cents per share versus estimates of 14 cents per share.

Oddity also raised its full-year outlook. The company now expects 2025 revenue to be in the range of $806 million to $809 million versus estimates of $803.52 million. Oddity now sees 2025 adjusted earnings in the range of $2.10 to $2.12 per share versus estimates of $2.09 per share.

ODD Price Action: Oddity shares were up 22.44% in after-hours Wednesday, trading at $45.50 at the time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

