Why Is Rocket Lab Stock Surging Thursday?

Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB) is set to launch its next Electron mission less than 48 hours after a successful flight from its Virginia site, underscoring the company's growing rapid-response capabilities.

The mission, "Follow My Speed," is scheduled to lift off from Launch Complex 1 in New Zealand during a window opening November 20 at 12:15 UTC. Rocket Lab will deploy a single satellite for a confidential commercial customer.

The quick turnaround follows the company's 75th mission and latest HASTE launch, which pushed Rocket Lab past its previous annual record of 16 launches. A successful liftoff would mark 18 missions this year.

Launching from sites in opposite hemispheres within two days highlights Rocket Lab's effort to scale fast, flexible access to orbit. This is expected to be the third pair of back-to-back missions within 48 hours over the past year.

Rocket Lab shares, now valued at more than $23 billion, have gained over 71% year-to-date. Bank of America Securities analyst Ronald J. Epstein said the company delivered stronger-than-expected third-quarter profitability and continues to be well-positioned with more than $1 billion in liquidity, even as its first Neutron launch moves to 2026.

Epstein noted that recent acquisitions, including Geost, strengthen Rocket Lab's end-to-end space capabilities and support continued expansion.

He raised his earnings estimates and lifted his price forecast, adding that the Neutron delay carries minimal risk as long as execution stays solid.

Price Action: RKLB stock was trading higher by 4.52% to $45.59 premarket at last check Thursday.

