October 24, 2025 12:17 PM

Dow Jumps Over 500 Points; US Consumer Sentiment Declines In October

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
U.S. stocks traded higher midway through trading, with the Dow Jones index gaining more than 500 points on Friday.

The Dow traded up 1.19% to 47,289.61 while the NASDAQ rose 1.27% to 23,232.48. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.98% to 6,804.28.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Communication services shares jumped by 1.2% on Friday.

In trading on Friday, energy stocks fell by 0.4%.

Top Headline

The University of Michigan consumer sentiment was revised lower to 53.6 in October compared to a preliminary reading of 55 and versus 55.1 in September.

Equities Trading UP
           

  • Wellgistics Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:WGRX) shares shot up 229% to $1.3501. Wellgistics Health has signed a non-binding letter of intent with Datavault AI Inc. (NASDAQ:DVLT), a data sciences technology company, to integrate Datavault’s blockchain-enabled PharmacyChain™ smart contract technology into Wellgistics’ infrastructure.
  • Shares of Genenta Science S.p.A. (NASDAQ:GNTA) got a boost, surging 108% to $6.81 after the company unveiled an expanded collaboration with biotechnology firm ANEMOCYTE.
  • Inhibrx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) shares were also up, gaining 74% to $49.26 after the company said Ozekibart met its primary endpoint in chondrosarcoma, showing a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in progression-free survival versus placebo.

Equities Trading DOWN

  • Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) shares dropped 13% to $89.00 following second-quarter results. Deckers said it sees fiscal GAAP EPS of $6.30 to $6.39, versus the $6.28 estimate, and revenue of $5.35 billion, versus the $5.45 billion analyst estimate.
  • Shares of MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSAI) were down 46% to $0.7340 as the company announced pricing of $14 million private placement.
  • MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) was down, falling 13% to $15.31 after the company reported third-quarter results.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 0.7% to $62.19 while gold traded down 0.1% at $4,143.10.

Silver traded down 0.4% to $48.530 on Friday, while copper fell 0.2% to $5.0985.

Euro zone

European shares were mostly higher today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 rose 0.07%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index gained 0.15%. London's FTSE 100 rose 0.32%, Germany's DAX 40 rose 0.14% and France's CAC 40 fell 0.30% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mostly higher on Friday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 gaining 1.35%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index gaining 0.74%, China's Shanghai Composite rising 0.71% and India's BSE Sensex falling 0.41%.

Economics

  • The S&P Global services PMI climbed to 55.2 in October from 54.2 in the previous month, compared to market expectations of 53.5.
  • The S&P Global manufacturing PMI surged to 52.2 in October from 52.0 in the previous month and topping estimates of 52.0.
  • The S&P Global composite PMI jumped to 54.8 in October from 53.9 in September.
  • The year-ahead inflation expectations in the U.S. fell to 4.6% in October from 4.7% in September.

Photo via Shutterstock

