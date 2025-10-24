Super Micro Computer To Rally Around 25%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Friday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Rosenblatt raised Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) price target from $50 to $60. Rosenblatt analyst Kevin Cassidy maintained a Buy rating. Super Micro Computer shares closed at $47.92 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- JMP Securities boosted the price target for Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) from $135 to $149. JMP Securities analyst David Scharf maintained a Market Outperform rating. Enova International shares closed at $114.03 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Rosenblatt increased Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) price target from $14 to $25. Rosenblatt analyst Kevin Cassidy maintained a Sell rating. Intel shares closed at $38.16 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Telsey Advisory Group cut the price target for Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) from $120 to $105. Telsey Advisory Group analyst Dana Telsey maintained a Market Perform rating. Deckers Outdoor shares closed at $102.54 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Wells Fargo slashed the price target for Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR) from $132 to $80. Wells Fargo analyst Nathan Treybeck downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Integer Holdings shares closed at $73.89 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- UBS raised Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) price target from $74 to $79. UBS analyst William Appicelli upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. Alliant Energy shares settled at $68.60 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Citigroup cut Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR) price target from $140 to $77. Citigroup analyst Joanne Wuensch downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. Integer Holdings shares closed at $73.89 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Barclays slashed Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) price target from $185 to $144. Barclays analyst Andrew Mok downgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Underweight. Molina Healthcare shares closed at $161.00 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- JP Morgan raised the price target for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) from $342 to $404. JP Morgan analyst Kenneth Worthington upgraded the stock from Neutral to Overweight. Coinbase shares settled at $322.76 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Jefferies cut Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP) price target from $685 to $650. Jefferies analyst Brent Thill maintained a Buy rating. Roper Technologies shares closed at $479.96 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
