Nasdaq Surges 100 Points; AngioDynamics Posts Upbeat Q1 Results

U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining more than 100 points.

Following the market opening Thursday, the Dow traded up 0.15% to 46,510.40 while the NASDAQ rose 0.47% to 22,861.86. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.27% to 6,729.47.

Leading and Lagging Sectors



Information technology shares jumped by 0.9% on Thursday.

In trading on Thursday, real estate stocks fell by 0.6%.

Top Headline

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) reported better-than-expected earnings for the first quarter.

The company posted quarterly losses of 10 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of losses of 12 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $75.711 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $72.725 million.

The company raised its FY26 adjusted EPS and sales guidance.

Equities Trading UP



Aspire Biopharma Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ASBP) shares shot up 81% to $0.39 after the company announced a milestone roadmap targeting H2 2025 FDA Submission for Sublingual Asprin and 2026 milestones for Needle-Free Semaglutide and more-rapid ED medication.

(NASDAQ:CIGL) got a boost, surging 41% to $3.64. Iveda Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:IVDA) shares were also up, gaining 39% to $1.89.

Equities Trading DOWN

Uni-Fuels Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:UFG) shares dropped 71% to $1.46.

(NASDAQ:NVNI) were down 53% to $0.35. Nuvini Group announced a 10-to-1 reverse stock split. FlexShopper Inc (NASDAQ:FPAY) was down, falling 45% to $0.31. Flexshopper’s Steven G. Varner resigned as Director, given ongoing matters relating to the company's financials & borrowing from lenders.

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded down 1% to $61.20 while gold traded up 0.5% at $3,916.00.

Silver traded up 0.4% to $47.875 on Thursday, while copper rose 1.1% to $4.9375.

Euro zone

European shares were higher today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 gained 0.7%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 0.1%. London's FTSE 100 fell 0.1%, Germany's DAX 40 gained 1.4% and France's CAC 40 rose 1.4% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed higher on Thursday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 gaining 0.87% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index gaining 1.61%.

Economics

U.S.-based employers announced 54,064 job cuts for the month of September, down from 85,979 in August.

