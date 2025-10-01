Cramer Says Arista's 'Doing So Well' — But Snubs Sprouts For Costco

On CNBC's “Mad Money Lightning Round,” on Tuesday, Jim Cramer said Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) is “doing so well.”

Lending support to his choice, Needham analyst Ryan Koontz maintained Arista Networks with a Buy rating on Sept. 16 and raised the price target from $155 to $160.

Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD) is “intriguing, but it loses a lot of money,” Cramer said.

On the earnings front, Applied Digital will host a conference call on Thursday, Oct. 9, to discuss its operations and financial results for the fiscal first quarter ended Aug. 31.

“Interesting idea,” Cramer said when asked about Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI). “But it's kind of played out, it's had a big move.”

Cramer prefers Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) over Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM). “Something's wrong with Sprouts, the stock keeps going down, I don't get it,” he added.

According to recent news, Sprouts Farmers Market announced on Aug. 19 a $1 billion share repurchase authorization.

Price Action:

Arista shares gained 0.6% to settle at $143.37 on Tuesday.

Applied Digital shares rose 3.6% to settle at $22.94 on Tuesday.

Resideo Technologies shares gained 2.8% to close at $43.18.

Sprouts Farmers Market shares fell 0.6% to settle at $108.80.

