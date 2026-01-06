CoreWeave, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV) on Monday disclosed plans to integrate Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) Rubin technology into its AI cloud platform.

This will broaden support for agentic AI, reasoning, and large-scale inference workloads.

CoreWeave’s cloud platform is built to support large-scale AI across multiple technology generations, allowing customers to align systems with evolving workload needs.

Integrating the Nvidia Rubin platform strengthens this approach by extending performance, efficiency, and scalability for enterprises, AI labs, and startups running production AI.

Built for compute-intensive applications, including agentic AI, drug discovery, genomics, climate modeling, and fusion research, the Nvidia Rubin platform supports large-scale mixture-of-experts models that demand sustained, high-performance computing.

Deployed on CoreWeave, Rubin will enable AI developers to efficiently train, deploy, and scale these workloads with consistent performance and operational flexibility.

The company expects to be among the first cloud providers to deploy the Nvidia Rubin platform in the second half of 2026, giving customers expanded flexibility as AI deployments scale.

Management Commentary

Michael Intrator, Co-founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer, CoreWeave, stated, “Enterprises come to CoreWeave for real choice and the ability to run complex workloads reliably at production scale. With CoreWeave Mission Control as our operating standard, we can bring new technologies like Rubin to market quickly and enable our customers to deploy their innovations at scale with confidence.”

“CoreWeave’s speed, scale, and ingenuity make them an essential partner in this new era of computing. With Rubin, we’re pushing the boundaries of AI, from reasoning to agentic AI, and CoreWeave is helping turn that potential into production as one of the first to deploy it later this year,” added Jensen Huang, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Nvidia. “Together, we’re not just deploying infrastructure, we’re building the AI factories of the future.”

CRWV Price Action: CoreWeave shares were up 1.72% at $78.18 during premarket trading on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

