Each trading day, Benzinga Pro features hundreds of headlines and press releases, allowing traders to access the latest market news and individual stock information.

Below is a look at its most-searched tickers for 2025, along with how interest in those names compares to 2024 and the midpoint of 2025.

Current prices and 2025 performance are based on closing prices on Dec. 31, 2025, and do not include dividends.

1. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY)

2025 Year-End Price: $681.92

2025 Price Range: $481.81 to $691.65

2025 Return: +16.6%

First Half 2025 Search Rank: 1st

2024 Search Rank: 3rd

2. Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

2025 Year-End Price: $449.72

2025 Price Range: $214.25 to $489.83

2025 Return: +18.6%

First Half 2025 Search Rank: 2 nd

2024 Search Rank: 2nd

3. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

2025 Year-End Price: $186.50

2025 Price Range: $86.62 to $212.49

2025 Return: +34.8%

First Half 2025 Search Rank: 3 rd

2024 Search Rank: 1st

4. Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR)

2025 Year-End Price: $177.75

2025 Price Range: $63.40 to $207.52

2025 Return: +136.4%

First Half 2025 Search Rank: 4 th

2024 Search Rank: Not in Top 20

5. Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ:OPEN)

2025 Year-End Price: $5.83

2025 Price Range: $0.51 to $10.87

2025 Return: +264.4%

First Half 2025 Search Rank: Not in Top 20

2024 Search Rank: Not in Top 20

6. Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)

2025 Year-End Price: $214.16

2025 Price Range: $76.48 to $267.08

2025 Return: +77.5%

First Half 2025 Search Rank: 9th

2024 Search Rank: 6th

7. Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL)

2025 Year-End Price: $271.86

2025 Price Range: $169.21 to $288.61

2025 Return: +11.5%

First Half 2025 Search Rank: 12 th

2024 Search Rank: 5th

8. Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

2025 Year-End Price: $614.31

2025 Price Range: $402.39 to $637.01

2025 Return: +20.4%

First Half 2025 Search Rank: 11 th

2024 Search Rank: 8th

9. CoreWeave Inc (NASDAQ:CRWV)

2025 Year-End Price: $71.61

2025 Price Range: $33.52 to $187.00

2025 Return: +79.0%

First Half 2025 Search Rank: 7 th

2024 Search Rank: Not in Top 20

10. Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN)

2025 Year-End Price: $230.82

2025 Price Range: $161.43 to $258.60

2025 Return: +4.8%

First Half 2025 Search Rank: 13 th

2024 Search Rank: 9th

Ranking just outside the top 10 for the full year were Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) and Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) at 11th and 12th, respectively. Meta ranked 15th halfway through 2025 and ranked 11th in 2024. Rigetti was not in the top 20 at the halfway point of 2025 or in the 2024 rankings.

2025 Rank Trends

The top three most-searched tickers for 2024 and halfway through 2025 were also the top searched tickers for the full 2025 year. Nvidia lost its crown from 2024, falling to third place, while the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust jumped to first place.

These three tickers were often the most-searched on Benzinga Pro each month, underscoring their importance to traders and the markets.

Ranking fourth for the full year was Palantir, which was one of the top-performing S&P 500 stocks for 2025. The stock moved up from its seventh place ranking in 2024, as it continues to be one of the most popular stocks for retail investors.

Also popular with retail investors in 2025 was Opendoor Technologies, which ranked fifth for the full year among popular tickers and was the top gainer by percentage among the 12 most-searched tickers.

AMD maintained its sixth-place ranking from 2024 and also saw stronger interest in the second half of 2025, going from ninth place at the midway point to sixth to finish the year.

Apple, the Invesco QQQ Trust, and Amazon all ranked in the top 10 for searches in 2024 and, after ranking outside the top 10 at the halfway point, finished strong to rank as the top 10 searched tickers for the full year.

CoreWeave went public in March 2025 and became one of the hottest public companies after its listing. The stock ranked among the 12 most-searched tickers for several months and finished the year ranked ninth.

While the list above shows which tickers gained or maintained strong dominance for search by Benzinga users, it's important to also look at which tickers dropped off the lists.

Dropping out of the top 10 from 2024's most-searched tickers in 2025 were Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) and GameStop Corporation (NYSE:GME) , which ranked fourth and 10th, respectively.

Stocks that ranked in the top 10 most-searched at the midway mark of 2025 that didn't stay in the top 10 were Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) , UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) , Super Micro Computer and Oklo Inc (NYSE:OKLO) .

These trends could point to lost interest in Super Micro Computer, Opendoor and Palantir becoming more popular with retail investors than GameStop and nuclear stocks like Oklo falling out of favor in the second half of 2025.

