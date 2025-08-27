New Eli Lilly Data Puts Verzenio In Breast Cancer Spotlight

Pharmaceutical advancements continue to reshape the landscape of cancer treatment, offering new hope for patients and altering market dynamics. Recent developments in innovative therapies demonstrate significant progress in survival outcomes for high-risk early breast cancer patients.

Eli Lilly and Co. LLY on Wednesday released topline results from the primary overall survival (OS) analysis of the Phase 3 monarchE trial.

Treatment with two years of Verzenio plus endocrine therapy (ET) demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in OS compared to ET alone in patients with hormone receptor positive (HR+), HER2-, node-positive, high-risk early breast cancer.

The seven-year landmark analysis also demonstrated sustained benefits in invasive disease-free survival (IDFS) and distant relapse-free survival (DRFS), reinforcing the consistency and durability of the treatment effect across these endpoints.

With all patients having completed or discontinued the two-year course of Verzenio, the overall safety profile of Verzenio was unchanged and consistent with previous reports.

Detailed results will be presented at a future medical meeting, submitted for publication in a peer-reviewed journal, and discussed with regulatory bodies.

For the second quarter of 2025, worldwide Verzenio revenue increased 12% to $1.49 billion. U.S. revenue was $929.0 million, an increase of 8%, driven by increased volume.

Revenue outside the U.S. was $560.3 million, a 19% increase, primarily driven by volume growth.

LLY Price Action: Eli Lilly shares were up 0.09% at $736.71 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

