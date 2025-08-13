August 13, 2025 2:45 PM 2 min read

Bullish Stock Soars In IPO Debut: Details

Zinger Key Points

Peter Thiel-backed Bullish BLSH opened for trading at $90.45 per share on Monday, well-above its IPO price of $37 per share. 

BLSH Explodes Onto The Market

Bullish shares surged higher and trading was halted with the stock up more than 200% shortly after its market debut. At the time of the volatility halt, the company had a market cap of more than $16 billion. 

The blockbuster opening highlighted oversubscribed interest in BLSH stock which included indications from large institutions like BlackRock and ARK Invest to participate in the deal.

Bullish Company Info: 

Bullish operates a cryptocurrency exchange geared to institutional clients and also owns CoinDesk, a prominent crypto media and data brand. The company, led by former NYSE Group president Tom Farley and backed by Thiel, a billionaire investor, was founded in 2021. 

The firm's Bullish crypto exchange offers spot and derivatives trading, reporting cumulative platform volumes above $1 trillion since launch as of this year's filings. 

Investor attention has focused on Bullish's scale, brand assets, and institutional orientation as potential differentiators, alongside near-term financial momentum as crypto gains traction with mainstream investors. 

With the BLSH listing, Bullish becomes one of the year's most-watched crypto market debuts, adding to a streak of recent high-profile IPOs. 

BLSH Stock Price: Bullish stock was trading at $82.95 at the time of publication Wednesday, according to data from Benzinga Pro

