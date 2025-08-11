Retail Crowd's Top Stocks With Earnings This Week: Archer, Rigetti, Oklo And More

Zinger Key Points
- Circle is set to release its first earnings report as a publicly-traded company before Tuesday’s opening bell.
- Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com is set to release its second-quarter earnings report ahead of Thursday’s opening bell.
Investors are gearing up for another busy week of earnings season, and some retail-investor favorites are part of the line-up.
Here's a look at some of the companies reporting this week that individual investors may be interested in.
Monday, Aug. 11
- Before Market Open: The video-sharing platform Rumble, Inc. RUM is set to report before Monday's opening bell. According to estimates from Benzinga Pro, analysts expect the company to report second-quarter losses of seven cents per share on revenue of $26.78 million.
- After Market Close: Several retail crowd favorites will report after Monday's closing bell, including Archer Aviation, Inc. ACHR, BigBear.AI, Inc. BBAI, Plug Power, Inc. PLUG, Oklo, Inc. OKLO and AST SpaceMobile, Inc. ASTS.
- AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. AMC, one of the original "meme stocks," will also report after Monday's closing bell. Analysts expect AMC to report quarterly losses of 9 cents per share and revenue of $1.34 billion, according to estimates from Benzinga Pro.
Tuesday, Aug. 12
- Before Market Open: Circle Internet Group, Inc. CRCL will release its first earnings report as a publicly-traded company before Tuesday's opening bell. Analysts expect the USDC USDC/USD issuer to report losses of 31 cents per share and revenue of approximately $540 million for the second quarter.
- After Market Close: Another recent IPO, CoreWeave, Inc. CRWV will release its results on Tuesday after the closing bell. Wall Street expects CoreWeave to report losses of 17 cents per share and second-quarter revenue of $1.08 billion, according to Benzinga Pro.
- Other retail darlings like Surf Air Mobility, Inc. SRFM, Rigetti Computing, Inc. RGTI and CAVA Group, Inc. CAVA will also report after Tuesday's market close.
Wednesday, Aug. 13
- Wednesday will be a quieter day for earnings and investors can focus on Cisco Systems, Inc. CSCO second-quarter report set to be released after the market close. The ongoing AI boom has lifted Cisco stock 20% over the past three months, and the stock is trading at all-time highs.
Thursday, Aug. 14
- Before Market Open: Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com, Inc. JD is set to release its second-quarter earnings report ahead of Thursday's opening bell. The Street is looking for quarterly earnings of 44 cents per share on revenue of $46.93 billion.
- After Market Close: Applied Materials, Inc. AMAT, Nu Holdings Ltd. NU and Nano Nuclear Energy, Inc. NNE are set to report after Thursday's closing bell and will cap off a busy week of earnings reports for individual investors.
