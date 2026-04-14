Rocket Lab Unveils Electric Satellite Thruster Built For On-Demand Scale

This announcement comes as Rocket Lab continues to strengthen its position in the space industry, ensuring it can supply thrusters on demand in large quantities, which is crucial for both commercial and national security constellations.

Rocket Lab introduced the Gauss thruster, which features a Hall Thruster, Power Processing Unit, and a Propellant Management Assembly, aimed at producing over 200 thrusters per year.

The company said that this move is expected to alleviate supply chain issues that have historically plagued the electric propulsion market, enhancing Rocket Lab’s competitive edge.

Technical Analysis

Rocket Lab is currently trading in a strong uptrend, positioned 23.4% above its 200-day simple moving average (SMA), indicating robust long-term momentum. The stock is also trading 7.6% above its 20-day SMA and 4.2% above its 50-day SMA, suggesting positive short-term strength as well.

The relative strength index (RSI) sits at 52.05, reflecting a neutral momentum state, which indicates that the stock is neither overbought nor oversold at this time. This positioning allows for potential upward movement without immediate overextension.

Key Resistance : $78.50 — A significant level where upward momentum may stall.

: $78.50 — A significant level where upward momentum may stall. Key Support: $64.00 — A critical level that could provide buying interest if tested.

Over the past 12 months, Rocket Lab has seen a remarkable return of 269.16%, showcasing its strong performance and growth potential in the space sector. The stock is currently trading near its 52-week high of $99.58, which suggests that it is in a strong position within the market.

Rocket Lab’s introduction of the Gauss thruster is significant as it addresses supply chain constraints in the electric propulsion sector, enhancing Rocket Lab’s ability to meet the increasing demand for satellite propulsion systems. This positions the company as a key player in the rapidly evolving space industry.

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Rocket Lab is slated to provide its next financial update on May 7, 2026 (estimated).

EPS Estimate : Loss of 7 cents (Up from Loss of 12 cents)

: Loss of 7 cents (Up from Loss of 12 cents) Revenue Estimate: $191.07 million (Up from $122.57 million)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $86.36. Recent analyst moves include:

Citizens : Upgraded to Market Outperform (Target $85.00) (April 7)

: Upgraded to Market Outperform (Target $85.00) (April 7) Wells Fargo : Initiated with Equal-Weight (Target $60.00) (April 1)

: Initiated with Equal-Weight (Target $60.00) (April 1) Clear Street: Initiated with Buy (Target $88.00) (March 19)

Top ETF Exposure

Significance: Because RKLB carries such a heavy weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows for these ETFs will likely force automatic buying or selling of the stock.

Price Action

RKLB Stock Price Activity: Rocket Lab shares were up 2.99% at $72.73 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo: T.Schneider / Shutterstock