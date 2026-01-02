EXCLUSIVE: December's 12 Most-Searched Tickers On Benzinga Pro – Where Do Tesla, Micron, Apple Stock Rank

Each trading day, Benzinga Pro features hundreds of headlines and press releases for traders to peruse the latest market news and individual stocks.

Below is a look at its most-searched tickers for December, along with a look at how the interest in the names compares in recent months.

Current prices and 2025 performance are based on closing prices on Dec. 31, 2025, and do not include dividends.

1. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY)

Current Price: $681.92

52-Week Range: $481.81 to $691.65

2025 Return: +16.6%

September/October/November 2025 Search Rank: 3rd/1st/1st

2. Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Current Price: $449.72

52-Week Range: $214.25 to $498.82

2025 Return: +18.3%

September/October/November 2025 Search Rank: 2nd/2nd/3rd

3. NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Current Price: $186.50

52-Week Range: $86.62 to $212.19

2025 Return: +34.8%

September/October/November 2025 Search Rank: 4th/4th/2nd

4. Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Current Price: $614.31

52-Week Range: $402.39 to $637.01

2025 Return: +20.4%

September/October/November 2025 Search Rank: Not in Top 12/Not in Top 12/6th

5. SMX PLC (NASDAQ:SMX)

Current Price: $16.35

52-Week Range: $3.12 to $47,793.22

2025 Return: -99.9%

September/October/November 2025 Search Rank: Not in Top 12/Not in Top 12/Not in Top 12

6. Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL)

Current Price $194.91

52-Week Range: $118.86 to $345.72

2025 Return: +17.4%

September/October/November 2025 Search Rank: 5th/Not in Top 12/Not in Top 12

7. iRobot Corporation (OTC:IRBTQ) . The figures below are from when it was ticker IRBT, which ended Dec. 31, 2025.

Current Price: 11 cents

52-Week Range: 10 cents to $13.06

2025 Return: -98.6%

September/October/November 2025 Search Rank: Not in Top 12/Not in Top 12/Not in Top 12

8. Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Current Price: $346.10

52-Week Range: $138.10 to $414.61

2025 Return: +49.2%

September/October/November 2025 Search Rank: 12th/Not in Top 12/Not in Top 12

9. Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META)

Current Price: $660.09

52-Week Range: $479.80 to $796.25

2025 Return: +10.2%

September/October/November 2025 Search Rank: Not in Top 12/11th/9th

10. Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Current Price: $271.86

52-Week Range: $169.21 to $288.61

2025 Return: +11.5%

September/October/November 2025 Search Rank: 7th/7th/12th

Just missing out on the top 10 were Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) and IREN Ltd. (NASDAQ:IREN) , which ranked 11th and 12th, respectively. Micon has not ranked in the top 12 for any of the past three months. Iren ranked 10th and seventh in October and November, respectively.

Search Interest Changes

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust, which tracks the S&P 500, ranked first for a third straight month with Benzinga readers interested in the well-known ETF.

Tesla and Nvidia switched places in interest for December, with the Elon Musk-led electric vehicle company moving up one place.

There was a significant gap among interest after the top three tickers, which isn't a huge surprise given the popularity of the SPY, Tesla, and Nvidia among investors.

Ranking fourth was the Invesco QQQ Trust, which ranked sixth in the month of November. This marks a second straight month in the top 12 after previously not ranking for multiple months.

Oracle re-entered the top 12 after several months out of the rankings. This could point to increased interest in the name and renewed interest in the AI trade.

Broadcom also re-entered the top 12 for the first time since September, after two months outside the top 12.

Apple moved back into the top 10, after dropping from seventh to 12th from October to November. The technology giant is often one of the most-searched tickers each month and for the full year.

Iren dropped out of the top 10 after two months, ranking 10th and seventh, but remains just outside the rankings at 12th.

New to the top 10 in December were SMX and iRobot. SMX saw shares soar in value after a 1-for-8 reverse stock split was completed. The stock later fell significantly after profit-taking and investors exiting the name. iRobot announced its bankruptcy in December, which came after a deal with Amazon.com was later pulled due to regulatory uncertainties.

Dropping out of the top 12 in December were Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) , Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) , Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) and Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ:OPEN) .

Palantir ranked in the top 10 in three of the past four months, including a second-place ranking in August and fourth place ranking in November. It will be interesting to see how quickly the stock re-enters the top 10 in interest.

AMD ranked in the top five in each of the last two months and was one of the top 10 most-searched tickers for 2025.

