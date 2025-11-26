Dan Ives Drops His 'Top 10' Tech Stocks To Own 'In The AI Revolution' — Here Is The Full List

Wedbush senior analyst Dan Ives has published his “Top 10” tech stocks he believes are best positioned to lead “the AI revolution,” outlining why each company stands out as artificial intelligence becomes the global economy’s defining growth driver.

The Stocks To Own ‘In The AI Revolution’

On Tuesday, in a post on X, Ives shared his line-up featuring both the incumbent big tech giants, as well as the emerging platform players, who he sees as being instrumental in the unfolding global AI race.

1. Microsoft Corp.

At the top of his list is Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) , which, according to Ives, is the “best positioned hyperscaler for AI enterprise deployments.”

Earlier in the week, while appearing on a podcast, Ives expressed extreme bullishness and conviction on the stock, calling it one of his “large-cap table pounders.”

2. Palantir Technologies Inc.

On Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) , Ives said, “AI use cases start and end with Karp & Co.,” suggesting Palantir sits at the center of real-world AI adoption thanks to its expanding software footprint and mission-critical platforms.

Ives, who often refers to the company as the “Messi of AI,” has recently pushed back against critics who’ve questioned its valuations, saying that they were “dead wrong,” while pointing out that short-sellers like Michael Burry have an “over obsession” with price-to-earnings or P/E ratios.

3. NVIDIA Corp.

Ives described NVIDIA Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) as having “one chip in the world fueling the AI Revolution,” highlighting its central role in powering the training and deployment of modern AI models.

Ahead of the chipmaker's third-quarter earnings last week, Ives described the moment as “a Super Bowl not just for tech,” but for the broader market as a whole, which is a sign of how central the company has become to the AI race and, increasingly, to the direction of the U.S. economy.

4. Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

According to Ives, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) is all “set to gain market share in AI Arms Race,” while adding that it currently trades at a “compelling valuation.”

Commenting on the company’s $100 billion deal with OpenAI last month, Ives said, “I think this is actually just the start for AMD, before this next stage of the AI revolution takes hold.”

5. Tesla Inc.

Having been bullish on Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for the past several years, Ives highlighted the company’s “autonomous and robotics future,” having recently projected a market capitalization of $2 trillion for the company by early 2026, and $3 trillion by the end of 2026.

He essentially expects the stock to more than double from its current levels at $419.40, with a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion.

6. Apple Inc.

Despite the company’s notable absence in the race so far, Ives argued that the “consumer AI Revolution goes through Cupertino,” emphasizing Apple Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AAPL) importance in bringing AI into mainstream consumer hardware and software.

Ives had previously raised concerns regarding the company losing ground on AI, noting that the company needs to integrate proprietary AI models in its devices to truly outperform.

7. Meta Platforms Inc.

According to Ives, Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:META) is currently “way oversold on cap-ex concerns,” while noting that the company is “early on consumer monetization” of AI.

Meta is another one of Ives’ “large-cap table pounders,” alongside Microsoft, with a Price Target of $920 a share, which represents an upside of 44.60% from current levels.

8. Alphabet Inc.

Regarding Google-parent Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) , he said “AI tailwinds [are] just starting to play out,” while calling the company’s Gemini AI model “the real deal.”

Ives had recently pushed back against claims of Google bearing the brunt of ChatGPT’s rise, saying “the death of search is greatly exaggerated,” while highlighting the resilience of the company’s search business in the face of growing challenges from AI tools.

9. CrowdStrike Holdings Inc.

Ives labeled it “one of the best cybersecurity AI plays in the market,” highlighting its ability to deal with cyberthreats that become more automated and AI-driven going forward.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) is up 47.50% year-to-date, following its steep pullback last year, when a software update by the company resulted in what has been described as the “largest IT outage in history,” leading to lawsuits, as well as a Congressional hearing, where executives expressed their regret.

10. Palo Alto Networks Inc.

He said Palo Alto Networks Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PANW) “platformization strategy” coupled with AI makes a compelling “2026 growth formula.”

Recently, Ives reiterated his “Outperform” rating on the stock, with a Price Target of $225 per share, representing an upside of 20.79% from current levels. He also recommended buying the stock on any dips and weaknesses until it reaches this level.

