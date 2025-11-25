Marjorie Taylor Greene, Dan Ives Bet On The Same 16 Stocks – Some Might Surprise You

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) is one of the most followed members of Congress when it comes to tracking stock trading activity, thanks to years of strong returns. Wedbush analyst Dan Ives is one of the most followed analysts on Wall Street, thanks to frequent media appearances and coverage of some of the most well-known tech and AI stocks.

Here's a look at 16 stocks that appear in both Greene's investment portfolio and the Dan Ives Wedbush AI Revolution ETF (NYSE:IVES) , an ETF launched earlier this year to focus on the best stocks in the AI space.

The 16 Shared Stocks

The Benzinga Government Trades page for Greene shows she shares 16 stocks in common in with the Dan Ives AI ETF in her investment portfolio dating back to 2021.

Here are the 16 stocks owned by both Greene and the ETF:

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)(NASDAQ:GOOGL) : The largest holding in the Dan Ives ETF at 6.18% of assets is also a frequent purchase by Greene. The congresswoman has bought the stock seven times in 2025 and several times before that.

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) : At 5.28% of assets, Broadcom is the second largest position in the Ives ETF. Greene's lone disclosed Broadcom transaction happened in 2021 with a purchase between $1,000 and $15,000

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) : An Ives favorite, Tesla is the fourth-largest holding in the ETF at 5.12% of assets. Greene has bought shares of Tesla nine times in 2025 and has purchased the stock since 2021.

Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) : The fifth-largest holding in the Ives ETF at 5.11% of assets is another Magnificent Seven stock in common with Greene. The congresswoman bought and sold Apple stock in 2021 and has bought shares multiple times in 2025.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) : The semiconductor company is the sixth-largest holding in the ETF at 5.10% of assets. Greene bought TSM shares two times in 2021.

NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) : The semiconductor giant ranks seventh in the Ives ETF at 4.53% of assets. Greene has bought Nvidia shares six times in 2025 and multiple times since 2021, including a small purchase in 2021.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) : At 4.39% of assets, AMD ranks eighth in the Ives ETF. Greene has disclosed buying AMD shares over a dozen times since 2021, including multiple 2025 purchases.

Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) : The e-commerce giant is ninth in the Ives ETF at 4.17% of assets. Greene has over a dozen transactions involving Amazon stock, including a recent buy in October.

Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) : Microsoft ranks just outside the top 10 for the Ives ETF at 11th and 4.04% of assets. Greene has several buys of Microsoft stock, including three purchases made in 2025.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) : Ranks outside the top 10 at 3.67% of assets in the Ives ETF. Greene has bought Palantir stock four times in 2025, purchases that proved controversial given her committee assignments.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) : Social media company is in the Ives ETF with 3.47% of assets. Greene has over a dozen purchases of Meta stock in 2025 and 2024.

CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ:CRWD) : At 3.14% of assets, CrowdStrike ranks outside the top 10 in the Ives ETF. Greene has disclosed buying the stock five times since 2024.

Salesforce Inc (NYSE:CRM) : At 2.87% of assets, Salesforce is a smaller holding in the Ives ETF. Greene has one disclosed purchase of shares back in 2021.

ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) : The software company is a smaller holding in the Ives ETF at 2.72% of assets. Greene has bought shares dating back to 2021, with several purchases in 2025.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) : At 2.67% of assets, a smaller holding in the Ives ETF. Greene has bought the stock seven times in 2025 and 2024.

Snowflake Inc (NYSE:SNOW) : One of the smaller holdings in the Ives ETF, Snowflake represents 2.47% of assets. Greene has bought shares four times in 2025.

Different Investing Styles

Greene has said in the past that a portfolio manager handles all of her trades. The congresswoman brushed off criticism earlier this year over the timing of buying numerous stocks before Trump announced a pause on tariffs and sent stock prices significantly higher.

Greene’s trades are often in the $1,000 to $15,000 range and many of the companies bought are large-cap technology companies. Recent disclosures show Greene is also buying some stocks at 52-week lows that could be considered value stocks.

The congresswoman recently announced her future resignation, which could eliminate her public trading disclosures.

Wedbush launched the Wedbush AI Revolution ETF earlier this year to give investors exposure to the top AI stock picks for the sector from Ives, who is one of the most well-known analysts.

“The Dan Ives Wedbush AI Revolution ETF seeks to capitalize on the rapid growth of artificial intelligence by investing in companies poised to lead the AI transformation. This fund offers investors exposure to a diversified portfolio of firms at the cutting edge of AI technology,” the ETF’s website reads.

Earlier this year, Ives highlighted the Donald Trump administration and the AI Action Plan as being a key to AI growth going forward.

“We have barely scratched the surface of this 4th Industrial Revolution now playing out around the world led by the Big Tech stalwarts,” Ives said previously.

