Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) could provide more details on future electric vehicle demand and how autonomous vehicles and robotics production is ramping up when the company reports third-quarter financial results Wednesday, after market close.

One analyst sees shares trading significantly higher in the future.

The Tesla Analyst: Wedbush analyst Dan Ives maintained an Outperform rating on Tesla stock with a $600 price target.

The Analyst Takeaways: Heading into the third-quarter results, Ives said the focus will be on demand stabilization, robotaxis and China.

"After a brutal few quarters we are finally starting to see stable demand trends for Tesla," Ives said.

The analyst said the third-quarter results will include deliveries that beat estimates thanks to increased demand as the US federal tax credit ended and a rebound in China demand.

In the investor note, Ives looks to the future for Tesla, moving past the third-quarter results.

"The Tesla story going forward is around the AI transformation being led by the autonomous and robotics initiatives."

The analyst said Tesla's earnings conference call could provide more details on the robotaxi rollout, volume production of Cybercabs, volume production of Optimus and the timing of new vehicle models yet to be released.

Ives said another key for Tesla's earnings call could be discussion of the Nov. 6 shareholder meeting that includes the results of the vote on CEO Elon Musk's new pay package and Tesla investing in xAI.

"The earnings/guidance on Wed[nesday] are clearly important but take a backseat to the broader and important AI initiatives at Tesla."

Ives sees Tesla hitting a market capitalization of $2 trillion in early 2026 and the potential to reach $3 trillion by the end of 2026, with volume production of the autonomous vehicles and robotics being a key to the future valuation.

"We continue to strongly believe the most important chapter in Tesla's growth story is now beginning with the AI era now here. It starts with autonomous then robotics as we believe the autonomous valuation is worth $1 trillion alone to the Tesla story over the next few years that will start to get unlocked over the coming months."

TSLA Price Action: Tesla stock is up 1.66% to $446.60 on Monday versus a 52-week trading range off $212.11 to $488.54. Tesla stock is up 10.59% year-to-date in 2025.

