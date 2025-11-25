Dan Ives Pounds The Table On Meta, Microsoft

Wedbush analyst and renowned tech bull Dan Ives "pounded the table" on two mega-cap tech stocks on Tuesday.
Here's which two stocks Ives thinks have the most upside ahead.
Pounding the Table
Ives joined Phil Rosen on the "Full Signal" podcast and expressed extreme bullishness and conviction on both Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) and Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT), labeling them as "large-cap table pounders."
Meta and Microsoft currently have the most upside potential of the AI hyperscalers, according to the analyst.
Wedbush and Ives have a $920 price target on Meta, representing a whopping 47% potential upside for the stock.
Ives has argued that Meta's huge investments in data centers and AI infrastructure (what he calls a “capex super cycle”) will yield massive returns, suggesting every dollar spent could return $8 to $10 over time.
Ives and his firm maintain a $600 price target on Microsoft, which Ives has called “conservative” as he believes the company is entering a “golden era” driven by AI.
He sees a “massive adoption wave” for its AI tools, particularly Copilot, and expects the conversion of cloud spending into AI spending to be a major growth driver.
He also predicted that Microsoft could be one of the first companies to reach a $5 trillion market capitalization — a milestone Nvidia has already crossed.
The Takeaway:
Ives' strong endorsement of Meta and Microsoft as "large-cap table pounders" urges investors to look beyond short-term market noise and focus on the unprecedented growth cycle of artificial intelligence.
He views any pullback in either name as a clear buying opportunity, as both companies are positioned to see returns from the more than $1 trillion in AI spending expected over the next decade.
