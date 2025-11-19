Nvidia Q3: Record Revenue As Blackwell Demand Surges — Huang Says 'AI Is Going Everywhere'

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) reported third-quarter financial results on Wednesday after market close.

Here are the key highlights.

Q3 Results: Nvidia reported third-quarter revenue of $57.0 billion, up 62% year-over-year. The revenue total beat a Street consensus estimate of $54.88 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

The company reported earnings per share of $1.30, beating a Street estimate of $1.25.

This marked the 12th straight double beat for Nvidia, with revenue and earnings per share both topping analyst estimates. Revenue also hit a record in the quarter.

Here is a look at the revenue performance by operating business segment.

Segment Revenue Year-over-Year Change Quarter-over-Quarter Change Data Center $51.2 billion +66% +25% Gaming & AI PC $4.3 billion +30% -1% Professional Visualization $760 million +56% +26% Automotive $592 million +32% +1%

Data Center segment revenue was a record in the quarter.

"Blackwell sales are off the charts, and cloud GPUs are sold out," Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said. "Compute demand keeps accelerating and compounding across training and inference – each growing exponentially."

What's Next: Nvidia is guiding for fourth quarter revenue to be in a range of $63.70 billion to $66.30 billion. The analyst estimate is currently $61.48 billion according to data from Benzinga Pro.

"We’ve entered the virtuous cycle of AI. The AI ecosystem is scaling fast — with more new foundation model makers, more AI startups, across more industries, and in more countries. AI is going everywhere, doing everything, all at once," Huang said.

NVDA Price Action: Nvidia stock is up 2.8% to $191.81 in after-hours trading on Wednesday, versus a 52-week trading range of $86.63 to $212.19.

