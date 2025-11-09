These ten large-cap stocks were top performers last week. Are they a part of your portfolio?

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) gained 39.79% this week after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and raised its fiscal year 2025 guidance. Also, multiple analysts upgraded the stock. Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK) gained 13.77% this week after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results and issued second-quarter guidance above estimates. Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) gained 15.30 this week after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results and issued second-quarter guidance above estimates. Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) gained 16.91% this week after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and issued fourth-quarter guidance above estimates. Also, the company raised its fiscal year 2025 guidance above estimates. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) gained 18.14% this week after the company beat third-quarter earnings estimates and raised fiscal year 2025 guidance. Coherent Corp. (NYSE:COHR) gained 15.82% this week after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results and issued second-quarter sales guidance above estimates. Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) gained 19.58% this week after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and raised its FY25 sales guidance above estimates. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) gained 15.13% this week after the company beat third-quarter earnings and revenue estimates and raised its full-year EPS guidance. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MDGL) gained 19.90% this week after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter sales results. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) gained 15.80% this week after the company beat third-quarter earnings and revenue estimates.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next: