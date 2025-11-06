Sandisk Gears Up For Q1 Print; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK) will release earnings results for its first quarter, after the closing bell on Thursday, Nov. 6.

Analysts expect the Milpitas, California-based company to report quarterly earnings at 89 cents per share on revenue of $2.15 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Aug. 14, SanDisk posted better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter.

Sandisk shares gained 11.3% to close at $216.50 on Wednesday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Morgan Stanley analyst Joseph Moore maintained an Overweight rating and boosted the price target from $96 to $230 on Nov. 3, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%.

Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh maintained an Outperform rating and increased the price target from $180 to $215 on Oct. 28, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 81%.

Citigroup analyst Asiya Merchant maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $125 to $150 on Oct. 13, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 90%.

Wells Fargo analyst Aaron Rakers maintained an Equal-Weight rating and boosted the price target from $50 to $115 on Oct. 13, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 87%.

Benchmark analyst Mark Miller maintained a Buy rating and increased the price target from $85 to $125 on Sept. 24, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 79%.

Considering buying SNDK stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock