Why Are BigBear.ai (BBAI) Shares Spiking Overnight?

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BBAI) shares are trending on Friday.

BBAI shares rose 6.05% to $7.19 in after-hours trading on Thursday, gaining 41 cents after the company announced a new deployment with U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Contract Deployment Details

On Thursday, the Virginia-based company said it deployed its “veriScan” biometric identity platform to support U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Enhanced Passenger Processing program at Chicago O'Hare International Airport, in partnership with the Chicago Department of Aviation.

Processing Time Data

According to the company, CBP data shows the EPP program has cut average processing times at airports nationwide from 60 seconds to just 10 seconds per traveler.

The AI-powered biometric system can also verify travelers' identities in real time.

Executive Statement

Kevin McAleenan, CEO of BigBear.ai, said, "Border security starts with trusted identity. By combining BigBear.ai’s advanced biometric technologies with CBP’s strong security framework, we are helping to ensure that identity verification at O'Hare remains both frictionless and fortified, delivering confidence at one of the nation's busiest international gateways."

Market Context

BigBear.ai is set to report third-quarter earnings on Nov. 10.

The stock of the AI company has surged 323.75% over the past year and is up 52.36% year to date.

In 2025, it experienced two short squeezes, climbing roughly 125% and 95%, respectively.

With a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, BigBear.ai has a 52-week trading range of $1.51 to $10.36 and an average daily volume of 130.66 million shares.

Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro data, BBAI closed at $6.78 on Thursday, marking a 2.57% increase for the day.

