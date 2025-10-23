Alphabet Stock Jumps After Anthropic Expands Use Of Google Cloud Technologies

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) shares are getting a lift in Thursday’s after-hours session after Anthropic announced plans to expand use of Google Cloud technologies.

What To Know: Anthropic announced a deal with Google Cloud worth “tens of billions” of dollars that is expected to bring more than a gigawatt of capacity online next year.

The collaboration will see Anthropic expand its use of Google technologies, including up to one million TPUs, or tensor processing units. The move is expected to significantly increase Anthropic’s compute resources as it continues AI research and product development to serve its rapidly growing user base.

"Anthropic's choice to significantly expand its usage of TPUs reflects the strong price-performance and efficiency its teams have seen with TPUs for several years," said Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud.

"We are continuing to innovate and drive further efficiencies and increased capacity of our TPUs, building on our already mature AI accelerator portfolio, including our seventh-generation TPU, Ironwood."

Anthropic takes a multi-platform approach to compute, using three chip platforms including Google's TPUs, Amazon.com Inc’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) Trainium and Nvidia’s GPUs.

Bloomberg reported that Anthropic and Google were in discussions regarding a cloud deal earlier this week, which sparked a sell-off in Amazon stock.

Google and Amazon provide cloud services to Anthropic. Both companies maintain large investments in the AI startup. Anthropic said on Thursday that it’s still committed to its multi-platform approach.

“We remain committed to our partnership with Amazon, our primary training partner and cloud provider, and continue to work with the company on Project Rainier, a massive compute cluster with hundreds of thousands of AI chips across multiple U.S. data centers,” the company said.

Amazon shares were down about 0.34% in after-hours trading at last check.

GOOG Price Action: Google shares were up 0.89% in after-hours Thursday, trading at $255.99 at the time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

