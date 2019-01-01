BigBear.ai Hldgs (NYSE:BBAI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 9
EPS
$-0.140
Quarterly Revenue
$36.4M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$36.4M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of BigBear.ai Hldgs using advanced sorting and filters.
BigBear.ai Hldgs Questions & Answers
When is BigBear.ai Hldgs (NYSE:BBAI) reporting earnings?
BigBear.ai Hldgs (BBAI) is scheduled to report earnings on August 17, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 9, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for BigBear.ai Hldgs (NYSE:BBAI)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.70, which missed the estimate of $-0.02.
What were BigBear.ai Hldgs’s (NYSE:BBAI) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $33.5M, which missed the estimate of $42.2M.
