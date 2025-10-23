sign or lettering of ARK Invest, ARK Investment Management LLC is a US-American investment company of Cathie Wood
October 23, 2025

Ark Invest Dumps AMD Stock, Doubles Down On Chinese Tech Giants Alibaba And Baidu

by Shivdeep Dhaliwal
On Thursday, Cathie Wood‘s Ark Invest made significant trades involving Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA), Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU), Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD), and Tempus AI Inc (NASDAQ:TEM). These trades reflect Ark’s strategic positioning in the tech sector, with purchases and sales across multiple funds.

The Alibaba Trade

Ark Invest made substantial purchases of Alibaba shares across the Ark Fintech Innovation ETF (BATS:ARKF), the ARK Innovation ETF (BATS:ARKK) and the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (BATS:ARKW). The total acquisition amounted to 68,939 shares. Alibaba’s stock closed at $171.90 on Thursday, making the purchase worth nearly $11.85 million.

This purchase aligns with Alibaba’s recent launch of a new AI chatbot integrated into its Quark app, which aims to transform Quark into a flagship consumer application with advanced AI functions. 

The Baidu Trade

Ark Invest acquired a total of 54,194 shares of Baidu across its ARKK, ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (BATS:ARKQ), and ARKW funds. Baidu’s stock closed at $120.48, making the transaction worth $6.5 million.

This purchase comes on the heels of Baidu’s strategic partnership with PostBus to launch an autonomous mobility service in Switzerland, enhancing its global autonomous driving ambitions. 

The AMD Trade

Ark Invest sold 9,910 shares of AMD through its ARKW fund. AMD’s stock closed at $234.99. The total value of the AMD shares sold by Ark is approximately $2.3 million

This sale follows recent market jitters over leaked specifications of future Ryzen chips, which have caused some volatility in semiconductor-themed ETFs.  

The Tempus AI Trade

Ark Invest sold 57,247 shares of Tempus AI across its ARKG and ARKK funds. Tempus AI’s stock closed at $87.04. The transaction was calculated to be worth $4.98 million.

This sale follows a recent study published by Tempus subsidiary Ambry Genetics, highlighting proactive exome reanalysis across diverse groups. The study highlighted Ambry's Patient for Life program, which automatically updates genetic results to improve access and promote fairer healthcare.

Other Key Trades

  • Sold 22,759 shares of SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) through ARKF.
  • Sold 11,856 shares of Roku Inc. (ROKU) through ARKW.
  • Sold 10,829 shares of Shopify Inc. (SHOP) across ARKF and ARKW.
  • Sold 8,905 shares of Roblox Corp (RBLX) through ARKW.

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings indicate Alibaba’s stock Quality is in the 43rd percentile. Here is how the stock stacks up on other metrics.

This story was generated using Benzinga Neuro and edited by Shivdeep Dhaliwal

