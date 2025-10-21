IonQ Claims New Quantum High With 99.99% Gate Fidelity

IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) shares traded higher on Tuesday after announcing a record-breaking technical milestone in quantum computing.

The Maryland-based quantum technology claimed it achieved 99.99% two-qubit gate fidelity.

The firm highlighted that it has achieved a new global benchmark in computational accuracy and scalability.

IonQ said the achievement marks a turning point in its roadmap toward large-scale, fault-tolerant quantum computers.

The result surpasses the previous 99.97% record set in 2024 by Oxford Ionics, which IonQ acquired earlier this year.

Record Quantum Performance

IonQ said it achieved the new record using its proprietary Electronic Qubit Control (EQC) technology, which enables quantum systems to perform operations with unprecedented precision.

The company explained that higher gate fidelity reduces error rates, allowing faster, more reliable computations.

The milestone paves the way for commercially viable quantum applications across industries.

By crossing the “four-nines” threshold, IonQ said it can now scale its hardware to millions of qubits by 2030.

“Reaching four-nines fidelity is a watershed moment for IonQ’s quantum leadership,” said Niccolo de Masi, chairman and CEO of IonQ.

“This level of quantum performance has been the industry’s north star for decades and crossing it brings fault-tolerant quantum systems years closer to mass market adoption.”

IonQ said its breakthrough was achieved with prototype systems underpinning its 256-qubit devices, which are expected to debut in 2026.

IonQ said this approach simplifies scaling, enhances system stability, and cuts manufacturing costs.

Dr. Chris Ballance, co-founder of Oxford Ionics and now part of IonQ, said that the demonstration proves that “world-record quantum computing performance” is now possible on mass-manufacturable technology.

Expanding Use Cases

IonQ said the new hardware performance will accelerate adoption in drug discovery, automotive safety, and AI fields.

The company recently reported up to a 20x quantum speed-up in pharmaceutical research and a 12% efficiency gain in engineering simulations over classical methods.

IonQ’s technology is also being applied to object detection in autonomous vehicles and advanced AI modeling.

Investors tracking the quantum computing sector can also monitor peers such as Rigetti Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI) and D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS).

IONQ Price Action: IonQ shares were up 0.30% at $60.12 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

