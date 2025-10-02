AMD Stock Is Surging Thursday: What's Driving The Action?

Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD) shares are trading higher late Thursday, extending gains from Wednesday’s session fueled by multiple developments. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: Investor enthusiasm is largely being driven by a Wednesday report that competitor Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) is in early discussions to add AMD as a customer for its foundry business.

A potential manufacturing partnership would be a landmark shift in the semiconductor landscape, providing AMD a major alternative to its primary chip producer, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd (NYSE:TSM). Such a deal could diversify AMD’s supply chain while also representing a significant vote of confidence in Intel’s manufacturing capabilities.

Further bolstering the positive sentiment, AMD and IBM (NYSE:IBM) announced a strategic collaboration on Wednesday. The partnership will see the duo provide a large cluster of AMD’s Instinct MI300X AI accelerators on IBM Cloud for the AI startup Zyphra.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: According to Benzinga Edge stock rankings, AMD boasts an exceptional Growth score of 94.28, underscoring its strong market position.

AMD Price Action: Advanced Micro Devices shares closed Thursday up 3.49% at $169.73, according to Benzinga Pro. The stock is trading near its 52-week high of $186.65.

The stock is meanwhile trading above its 50-day moving average of $165.73, suggesting a bullish trend. Key resistance is observed near the recent high of $171.05, while support can be identified around the 50-day moving average.

