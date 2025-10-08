On Wednesday, major U.S. indices closed mixed, with the Nasdaq rising 1.1% to 23,043.38 and the S&P 500 slipping nearly 0.6% to 6,753.72. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was unchanged at 46,601.78.



These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors through the day:

Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco’s stock remained steady, closing at $914.80 with no percentage change. The stock reached an intraday high of $916.38 and a low of $910.96, while its 52-week high and low are $1078.23 and $867.34, respectively. However, in the after-hours trading, Costco stock spiked 1.5% to $928.75.

Costco reported impressive net sales of $26.58 billion for September, marking an 8% increase year-over-year, which contributed to its stable performance.

See Also: Trump Administration Now Holds Stakes In 5 Public Companies: Here’s A List—INTC, MP, LAC And More

Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD)

AMD’s stock surged by 11.37%, closing at $235.56. It hit an intraday high of $235.87 and a low of $210.70, with a 52-week range of $76.48 to $235.87. In the after-hours trading, AMD stock rose 2.25% to $240.85.

The chipmaker continued its upward momentum following a major partnership with OpenAI, which could generate over $100 billion in revenue, positioning AMD as a significant player in the AI chip market.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals saw a 16.44% increase, closing at $6.09. The stock’s intraday high was $6.30, with a low of $5.19, and its 52-week range is $3.79 to $12.36.

Despite no specific news, Recursion experienced a surge in trading volume, significantly exceeding its average, following a strong second-quarter revenue report.

Cipher Mining Inc (NASDAQ:CIFR)

Cipher Mining’s stock rose by 11.75%, closing at $17.60. It reached an intraday high of $18.09 and a low of $15.22, with a 52-week high and low of $18.09 and $1.86.

The company released its September operational update, reporting the production of 251 Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), which included contributions from joint-venture data centers. Cipher also highlighted its robust mining operations and power sales.

Snowflake Inc (NYSE:SNOW)

Snowflake’s stock climbed 6.56%, closing at $250.21. The stock’s intraday high was $251.81, with a low of $237.05, and its 52-week range is $113.23 to $251.81.

Goldman Sachs identified Snowflake as a top pick in the AI sector. Brook Dane, co-head of public tech investing at Goldman Sachs, said Snowflake could benefit from growing efforts to organize, secure, and govern enterprise data for AI applications.

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings indicate Costco stock has a Momentum in the 22nd percentile. Here is how the stock measures up on other metrics.

Prepare for the day’s trading with top premarket movers and news by Benzinga.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Garun .Prdt on Shutterstock.com