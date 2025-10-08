Costco Stock Is Climbing After The Bell: Here's Why

Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) shares are rising in Wednesday’s after-hours session after the company reported sales figures for September.

What Happened: Costco reported net sales of $26.58 billion for the retail month of September, which includes the five weeks ended Oct. 5. Net sales for the month were up 8% on a year-over-year basis.

The membership-based retailer said total company comparable sales were up 5.7% year-over-year last month. Here's a breakdown of comparable sales for the trailing five-week period:

U.S.: up 5.1%

Canada: up 6.3%

Other International: up 8.5%

“Last year’s total and comparable sales benefited by approximately two percent in the U.S. and one and one-half percent worldwide as a result of the increased sales due to abnormal consumer activity associated with Hurricane Helene and port strikes,” the company said.

Costco currently operates 914 warehouses, including 629 in the U.S.

COST Price Action: Costco shares were up 1.88% in after-hours, trading at $932 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

